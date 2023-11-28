North Queensland Register
Wednesday, November 29, 2023
StoolZippa implement is ensuring better coverage for cane growers

By Steph Allen
November 28 2023 - 7:00pm
Clare cane farmer Scott Harness is one of the grant recipients who have been using the StoolZippa. Picture: Steph Allen
North Queensland cane growers are reaping the benefits of a new technology that is not only targeting nitrogen loss but also improving the effectiveness of fertiliser.

