North Queensland Register
Tuesday, November 28, 2023
Home/News

Rats plague small coastal town of Karumba, Queensland

Anna McGuinness
By Anna McGuinness
November 27 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Thousands of drowned rats (left) as a plague hits Karumba in Queensland's north west. Pictures by Tia Boo and Derek Lord via Facebook
Thousands of drowned rats (left) as a plague hits Karumba in Queensland's north west. Pictures by Tia Boo and Derek Lord via Facebook

A small coastal town is the latest to be inundated as a rat plague crawls across Queensland.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna McGuinness

Anna McGuinness

Breaking News National Journalist

Local News

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.