A small coastal town is the latest to be inundated as a rat plague crawls across Queensland.
Footage from Karumba in the state's north west shows thousands of dead rats washed up at the town's boat ramps.
The native long-haired rats have only recently arrived in the small town but have ravaged towns to the south such as Winton, Richmond and Julia Creek.
The town is known for great fishing and wildlife, but the drowned rats are causing a stench.
On social media one local said it was "honestly disgusting" and the smell was "putrid".
Another person said their husband had been fishing in the area and seen rats swimming past their boat.
Carpentaria Shire Mayor Jack Bawden is bracing himself for the worst still to come.
"We are only just starting to cop it," he told AAP.
"Someone told me the other day that between Winton and Cloncurry the road looked like it was moving there was so many of them.
"They will all be coming this way unfortunately."
Council workers collect 1000 or more dead rats from boat ramps every morning.
The ones that are still alive are chewing through wires on boats and cars.
But Mr Bawden said there was no easy fix.
"Someone asked me what I was doing about the rats and I said 'praying for rain'," he said.
"I was talking to a long-term old fella here the other day and he's seen a rat plague here twice.
"He said it's the same each time - they just keep on coming until they are washed away.
"There's nothing you can do. Unless it rains or floods, it is long term ... nature caused it and nature will clean it up."
With Australian Associated Press
