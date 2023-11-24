Agents, sponsors and vendors turned out to The Rix on November 23 for a meet and greet event prior to the 2023 Wilangi Brahman Invitation Sale on Friday morning.
Around 200 bulls were catalogued for the 36th Willangi sale in Charters Towers on November 24.
Graziers from across the state turned out to the event, enjoying the stunning Mossman Street venue and the dazzling hospitality by the friendly staff.
The Wilangi Invitation Sale is the last Brahman sale for the spring season, featuring semen morphology-tested stud and herd bulls, capping off the spring season bull sales.
Bulls were offered by six Brahman studs including Wilangi, Cambil, Wallace, Lanes Creek, Viva, and Raglan, with a collective 210 greys.
There were more polls than ever at the November 24 sale, with 70 featured among the stud sires and herd bulls.
Last year's Wilangi sale showed 145 bulls which made $4000 to $6000 - 69 per cent of the offering.
