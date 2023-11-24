A North Queensland business is struggling to secure its place on a billboard, with the business being roadblocked by its "too on-the-nose" name.
FARQ Apparel, pronounced fark-you, is set to start a rivalry with the Northern Territory's C U in the NT brand, but owners Bryce Coxall and Matthew Thompson have hit a snag when it comes to advertising their business.
"We wanted to get a billboard with a big picture of a crocodile, the logo and the slogan 'If you're not heading North, you're heading nowhere', but we keep getting denied," Mr Coxall said.
"I have always admired that C U in the NT brand, as in your face as it is; I thought how they turned it into a business was pretty impressive.
"With the political correctness of everything today, I think FARQ is a lot more subtle and I do like something that is a play on words, but at the same time Matt and I are both respectful people.
"I would love to see a rivalry going saying North Queensland is better then the NT. At the same time I love Far North Queensland and I want to show off Far North Queensland and if this helps promote Far North Queensland and our tourism I think it will be absolutely fantastic."
This is not their first business venture. After living up the Cape Peninsula together Mr Coxall and Mr Thompson started a hunting apparel brand called Hogs, Dogs, Quads and the ever-popular Aussie Footy Shorts.
Mr Coxall said they had received only positive feedback from their newest business venture.
"We started the design under our other brand Aussie Footy Shorts, some mates encouraged us to launch it as a separate brand and because we already had connections making our other merchandise and the digital world of how to set up a website it was a pretty easy jump for us, but the challenging part is getting the name out there.
"Everyone loves it (the name), everyone thinks it is great and especially Far North Queenslanders because we are a very laid back up here and everyone thinks it has great potential and loves the products we've come up with so far.
"They include footy shorts, singlets, trucker's hats, t-shirts, stickers and stubby coolers. We plan to increase our range as we increase traction. We have some mud flaps coming and people have been asking for spare wheel covers for the back of vehicles."
Mr Coxall said he would not give up on getting his business on a billboard.
"It is the only push back the business has received, still to this day we are having problems with marketing.
"We've had people reach out and say they will do it, but again we get right to the end and I don't know who is saying no to it or if it's getting in front of the wrong people but we can't get it on a billboard.
"When we were living up the Cape a lot of friends and people we knew were going into roadhouses and station stays and tourism was booming during COVID restrictions, but now everyone can travel overseas again, tourism is down and we would like to help push more tourists up to FARQ and Cape York. It is a win-win for everyone.
"The last business I was dealing with were out west and they loved it but again didn't eventuate. I can understand potentially why it doesn't make it on, but I don't want to give up on it."
If you have a marketing space for FARQ Apparel, contact them through www.farq.com.au/
