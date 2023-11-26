North Queensland Register
Home/News

Clydesdale owner establishes new branch of CQ Harness Society

Judith Maizey
By Judith Maizey
November 26 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Three of the Clydesdales owned by Lynda Murphy. Picture: Judith Maizey
Three of the Clydesdales owned by Lynda Murphy. Picture: Judith Maizey

The mark of a good Clydesdale in harness is "how they are put together".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Judith Maizey

Judith Maizey

Journalist

Judith Maizey has worked as a journalist and communications specialist for more than 30 years mostly throughout Queensland including Townsville, Longreach, Emerald, Rockhampton, Toowoomba and Brisbane. Working for the North Queensland Register, she is always up for a chat and loves a good story. Contact 0417 546 616. E: judith.maizey@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.