The mark of a good Clydesdale in harness is "how they are put together".
That's according to Lynda Murphy of Shiralee Clydesdales, Rockhampton, the owner of more than a dozen Clydesdales and show judge for the breed in Queensland.
"They need good strong hocks that are built for power, good big feet so they have a good grip on the world, a nice short back with a deep collar bed across the shoulders and a nice solid build so they can put their weight in behind what they're pulling," Ms Murphy said.
A horse lover since she was a child, Ms Murphy bought her first Clydesdale in 1993 when she was 22.
On her Emu Park Rd property, she has 11 adult horses and two foals with another two yearlings at her daughter's place. She had three foals until recently, but one of them, Puppet, died of a snake bite.
"I have always loved them. I used to run a horse drawn carriage business out of Mackay and where I have moved around to, and they are just so calm," she said.
"They're just calmer and more naturally quiet than your quarter horses or thoroughbreds."
As a child, Ms Murphy did pony club and then, after marrying a farmer, she had stock horses.
"Mum said I've been getting on horses since the day I could walk," she said.
"In Grade 8, one of my friend's dad was giving away all these ponies and I'd always wanted my very own so I said 'put one down for me'.
"I went and saw my friend's parents, who had the farm, and arranged to muster for them to get my first horse and agist it out at their place and then I came home and told Mum and Dad I had a horse and they had to arrange a horse float. That's how I got my first horse cause mum and dad always said no.
"Her name was Bonny and she was just a little riding pony. She would have been about 12 hands high and a s*** of a thing...I ended up more times on the ground than I did in the saddle, but she taught me how to ride and fall off."
While living in Mackay, Ms Murphy helped start the CQ Harness Society which, she said, took off up there.
She has now established a branch of the society in Rockhampton, taking on the president's role, and plans to dedicate next year to really getting it up and running.
Already, they have 10 paid-up members including some from Emerald, but as Ms Murphy believes that number is likely to double by January she is madly arranging treks and training sessions for new year.
She said all harness horses were eligible to be involved from miniatures right up to the Clydesdales to ex trotters or pacers and standard bred horses.
"We have some people who've just got riding horses and just want to try harness - we will have training days where they will be able to bring their horse along and we will teach them how to harness them up," she said.
Ms Murphy said there was a growing interest in harness horses, particularly among those who were older and no longer felt comfortable riding.
"Because when you get older and fall off, the sudden stop at the end hurts a bit so in harness it's a much more comfortable ride," she said.
"We do these treks which go anywhere from two days to five days and we just drive the horses out every day, camp overnight, have a few beers and a barbecue. It's just good old fashioned fun."
As well as the treks, Mr Murphy is hoping to organise a few harness dressage training days and enter some shows in Rockhampton, Bundaberg, Emerald and Mackay next year.
Over the years, Ms Murphy has had as many as 13 different horse drawn vehicles, but now tends to confine her harness outings to a sprung cart.
She reckons one of the joys of driving a cart on a trek is the time it gives her to slow down.
"Everything just slows down and you can appreciate what's actually around you and conversations start," she said.
"It's a slower pace. Today is so busy. I go from the time my eyes open to the time they shut at night and to go out on these treks you slow right down and you just recoup."
Just being around her Clydesdales is therapeutic, she said, and over the years she has had her favourites.
One in particular was a 17.2 hand stallion called Sherman, who died three years ago at the age of 16 and is buried on her Rockhampton property.
"He was a big boy. You could do anything with him...he wasn't scared of anything," she said.
Another favourite is Tinkerbell, a four-year-old mare who has just had her first foal called Secret because no-one, not even the vet, knew she was pregnant one week our from giving birth.
Tinkerbell isn't broken in harness yet, but has been doing some long lining and Ms Murphy hopes to get her going under saddle next year.
"I want to try a bit of dressage with her because she's just got a really nice look about her and a good action," she said.
Ms Murphy's oldest mare, Polly, who is 14, also holds a special place in her heart because when she being broken in, she was difficult and bolted for the first three days.
"Most people would have said no, but we kept going with her and I have taken her everywhere. She's taken Santa right into the middle of a crowd under lights with 3000 people around her and she didn't put a foot wrong. She does everything for me now,,,,but if someone else tries to drive her, it's a bit different...she's just a bit special," she said.
"I don't know what it is (about Clydesdales), they're just gentle and there's just an aura about them."
As an example of how easy they are, Ms Murphy shares how her mare, Dolly, who just lost her foal, is now mothering an orphaned foal at a nearby quarter horse stud.
"The foal had no mum and this mare, as soon as she walked off the float, just started running milk and the foal latched on so she's now living over there for the next six months as the adopted mum," she said.
