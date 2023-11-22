North Queensland Register
Wednesday, November 22, 2023
Home/News
Breaking

Outback Wrangler chopper crash caused by lack of fuel

By Neve Brissenden
Updated November 22 2023 - 12:09pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A lack of fuel may have caused the fatal crash of a Robinson R-44 helicopter. (HANDOUT/AUSTRALIAN TRANSPORT SAFETY BUREAU)
A lack of fuel may have caused the fatal crash of a Robinson R-44 helicopter. (HANDOUT/AUSTRALIAN TRANSPORT SAFETY BUREAU)

The pilot of a helicopter that crashed, killing a crocodile catcher from the hit TV show Outback Wrangler likely did not refuel the aircraft according to the Australian Transport Safety Bureau.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.