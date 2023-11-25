Over COVID, I withdrew from the social media world - the second home to so many of the Gen Z generation nowadays. I remembered how good it felt to only visit this world, update my life, share snaps, but not live in it. And I quickly pulled away. I check Facebook sporadically, maybe every couple of days. Instagram, even less. I use the platforms to message friends and family, but it doesn't have a hold over me anymore. I no longer suffer from a tragic case of FOMO (Fear Of Missing Out), and the colours of the world are looking brighter. There is hope.