Let's take a moment to wind back the clock.
Not that far for many of us - I'm talking about 20 years ago. I would have been 10.
The social landscape of our world was unrecognisable compared to today.
I went to school, wrote on paper, read books at the library, passed notes to friends, and rode my push bike around town. If you wanted to go online, you had to make sure nobody needed to use the phone - cue that garish, screeching connection crackle as you waited for your box-shaped computer to blast you into the inter webs.
The concept of the internet was still a novelty, a treat - like a soft serve from Maccas on the weekend. It was there, but remained shut away in a room; secular and noninvasive. We talked. We made eye contact. We called people on the phone. We lived at our friends' homes. We scoured the playground and parks for fun, using our imaginations to guide our afternoon exploits, marshalled home by the beacon of golden, glowing street lights as the sun sunk into the horizon. We had a childhood.
I was at my local shopping mall just recently, running around to buy flowers and stuffed toys for my new twin nephews and my sister-in-law, when I saw an all too familiar sight. It's so common nowadays that many of us fail to acknowledge the perverse nature of this digital baby sitter.
Child after child was wheeled past me with their bulging eyes fixed on beaming iPhone and iPad screens. Teenagers sat with their friends and said nothing, glued to their devices, with no sign of life except the occasional pawing at their lunch. And young adults, not much younger than myself, sat with their partners and instead of exchanging banter or adoring looks, they tapped away on their phones, taking photos of their food or selfies for people who weren't there.
My first taste of social media was when I was 14. Still impressionable, but still old enough to remember a life without it. I didn't have a smart phone until I was 18, and mastered the repetitive clicks on Nokia buttons to string together brief sentences. But once that smart phone landed in my hands as a young adult, nothing could have prepared me for the insidious pull it would have on my life.
Flash forward a couple of years and it was the centre of my social world. I woke and checked all my social platforms, I scrolled through them at lunch, while watching a movie, and even while lying in bed - unable to wind down with the garish blue light disrupting my circadian rhythm. I was hooked. A social media junkie. Something had to give.
Moving to Seaforth from Rockhampton at the start of COVID, my instant hit was swiftly disrupted. There was a corner of my parents' acreage that could get one bar of service. My addiction growled, feverish for a hit. But it helped.
Over COVID, I withdrew from the social media world - the second home to so many of the Gen Z generation nowadays. I remembered how good it felt to only visit this world, update my life, share snaps, but not live in it. And I quickly pulled away. I check Facebook sporadically, maybe every couple of days. Instagram, even less. I use the platforms to message friends and family, but it doesn't have a hold over me anymore. I no longer suffer from a tragic case of FOMO (Fear Of Missing Out), and the colours of the world are looking brighter. There is hope.
A Netflix documentary called 'The Social Dilemma' helped me re-evaluate my anti-social media addiction. Released in 2020, it peeled back the reality of what social media is doing to our kids.
Data information is collected and sold to market products to us, to gain information about our likes and habits, and psychological practices are weaponised to keep us coming back for more.
And while boys are still copping the brunt of the filtered, fake platforms, the mental health of girls accessing images and influencers is deteriorating. From 2009 through 2015, girls aged 15-19, who were admitted to the hospital for non-fatal self harm rose 62%. For girls aged 10-14, it rose 189%. During the same years, suicide rates of girls aged 15-19 rose 70%, and for those aged 10-14, it rose 151%.
Social media is convenient, yes. But terrifying. Let's log out. Treat it like a trip to Maccas. Let's give our kids childhoods again.
