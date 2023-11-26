Relationships are everything

People working in agriculture production systems across Australia converged in Launceston last week for the international Australasia-Pacific Extension Network (APEN) conference.
This conference holds a special place for rural and community advisory practitioners, researchers, policy makers, academics and industry involved in agricultural extension and education to share knowledge, learn new skills, and build extension confidence and networks.
Extension officers are often tasked with the job of building relationships to assist government policy and research work practically on the ground to achieve impact or change. Often known as the 'frontline social workers of the paddock' they attempt to bridge the gaps between government policy, technical productivity lift, research and the grower who is trying to farm, support the family and make a living.
New and innovative participatory approaches to communicate more effectively with primary producers, grower groups and other stakeholders were showcased through hands-on masterclasses, field excursions, workshops, and presentations.
With 93 per cent of our domestic food supply being grown on farms, there's never been a more exciting or challenging time to work with growers in agriculture. It's important we get it right.
It was interesting to hear international examples of farmers in Denmark and New Zealand doing similar work with growers to identify, minimise and mitigate impacts of farming practices on water quality. I came away with some great ideas to continue our progressive work with growers in the Great Barrier Reef.
We also offer our congratulations to the finalists and winners of the APEN awards, but we were especially chuffed to see NT VegNET regional development officer Mariah Maughan win the Amabel Fulton APEN Award for Excellence in Extension by a Young Professional and Queensland's Dr Olive Hood who provided horticulture extension support to the winning Queensland fall armyworm team led by Dr Raj Rurei of DAF.
Relationships are everything in this work, so it was pleasing to see recognition for great effort and those going above and beyond for growers.
