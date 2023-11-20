North Queensland Register
Home/News

Crash near Wumalgi Road takes life of 55-year-old Rural View man

Steph Allen
By Steph Allen
November 20 2023 - 3:09pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A 55-year-old Rural View man has died in hospital two weeks after he was critically injured in a single vehicle crash.
A 55-year-old Rural View man has died in hospital two weeks after he was critically injured in a single vehicle crash.

A 55-year-old Rural View man died on Monday morning after his vehicle crashed into a tree earlier this month.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steph Allen

Steph Allen

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.