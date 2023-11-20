A 55-year-old Rural View man died on Monday morning after his vehicle crashed into a tree earlier this month.
The man was driving along the Bruce Highway around 7am on November 7, when his truck left the road and crashed into a tree near Wumalgi Road.
He was left critically injured, and was airlifted to the Rockhampton Base Hospital where he remained for treatment.
The man was the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle.
The Forensic Crash Unit are investigating the crash and police will prepare a report for the Coroner.
Anyone with information about the crash, or who has dashcam vision, is urged to contact police.
