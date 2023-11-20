Feather-light scones anchored to plates by jam and cream, scrumptious slices and delicious cupcakes along with friendship and laughter were the main attractions at the Queensland Country Women's Association Earlville branch high tea held in Cairns on Saturday.
According to QCWA branch president Kathy Plath, the success of their annual event now in its second year, was due to exceptional teamwork combined with a love of baking.
Taking a few minutes out from setting out the treats on fine china plates, Mrs Plath said the branch was very fortunate to possess exceptional members who could not bake up a storm but are also friendly, warm-hearted and community-minded.
She said the inaugural high tea held in 2022 was so popular they decided to limit ticket sales to 42 seats in 2023.
"We wanted our guests to be able to relax and enjoy a relaxed event and not be crowded," she said.
"We have some ladies here who have travelled over 100 km from East Palmerston," Mrs Plath said.
"Many of the guests are from the Cairns region and are a mix of QCWA members and social groups who use our hall."
Mrs Plath said the Earlville branch reached out to the community in many ways including holding a popular weekly craft meeting.
"We are close to an aged care facility and for some of the people who attend our craft mornings, we may be their own weekly social outing," she said.
"It's important for us to reach out to the community."
Mrs Plath said the QCWA Earlville branch is always happy to welcome new members to make contact and join their friendly group.
QCWA far northern president Brenda Fairweather said she was proud of the manner in which branches Earlville reached out to the community.
Mrs Fairweather reminded women across the state they were always welcome to contact their local branch and consider becoming involved.
