Sunday, November 19, 2023
Chatfield's Robert Flute and Sharon West broke a recent record at Big Country when they bought a $170,000 Arizona Presley stud

Steph Allen
By Steph Allen
November 19 2023 - 7:00am
Robert Flute says the temperament of the Lancefield heifers made them a must have purchase.
Robert Flute and Sharon West sit in the entertaining room of their Chatfield property at Charters Towers.

