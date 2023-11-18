I know of people who have visited their bank to withdraw their funds, and have been told 'we don't have your money' or quizzed 'what are you going to do with it?'. In other words - your money is just a concept - digital figures on a screen within an app on your phone. Not really there. You can't touch it, but if you believe it's there, if you see the numbers climbing, and the interest accumulating, you feel assured that it's tucked safely away in your trusted bank. Perhaps not.