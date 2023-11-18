How many times have you walked into a business within the last year and pulled out your wallet to pay - only to be greeted by an abrupt tap on a blinking EFTPOS machine?
And we'll take a surcharge for good measure. Convenient? Perhaps. Extortion? Absolutely.
There is an expectation now that plastic reigns supreme. You pick up your wallet, only to have the EFTPOS pushed towards you. I've handed extra coins to a young cashier to round out my change to the dollar, only to receive a blank, blinking look in return and a feverish glance towards the EFTPOS.
We've let this technological tyrant push cash off the throne, and in return, we have a slovenly digital ruler, who imposes surcharges on products that already include GST. Our salaries and property are taxed, and now we are expected to pay more to withdraw our own money and pay more for goods.
This shove into a technology-dominated world is unavoidable. Schoolkids jot notes on screens instead of paper, and wallets are stored in smart watches or apps. The consumerism world's sprint towards digital domination is leaving me chaffed.
You only have to look at last week's Optus outage to see how unreliable this dependency on 'card only' consumerism can be.
When Cyclone Debbie ravaged my sleepy beach-side town of Seaforth, there were many people left stranded, unable to purchase critical supplies because all of their money was stored in the ether. And with no power? Well, thank god for Good Samaritans, because there wouldn't be many others who would do what our local grocer did - setting up a tab for the EFTPOS-reliant.
I know of people who have visited their bank to withdraw their funds, and have been told 'we don't have your money' or quizzed 'what are you going to do with it?'. In other words - your money is just a concept - digital figures on a screen within an app on your phone. Not really there. You can't touch it, but if you believe it's there, if you see the numbers climbing, and the interest accumulating, you feel assured that it's tucked safely away in your trusted bank. Perhaps not.
There's no doubt you have heard the 'Cash is King' sentiment. I didn't put much stock into it when I was younger. The convenience and interest far outweighed any threat. But when I was left without a means to pay because EFTPOS machines had short-circuited, or the ATM machine was on the fritz, I began to understand the importance of the physical note.
Not to mention the detachment that comes with relying on figures on a screen. It is far too easy to rack up debt on Zip or AfterPay, to tap and forget, and to not feel the same pinch. I've been there. It's far too easy, far too treacherous, and far too hard to dig your way out of.
Researchers at Carnegie Mellon, Stanford and MIT, conducted a study on 26 adults. In their research, they discovered insula activation within the brain that associated pain with high spending. When payment with credit cards were brought into the equation, the brain scans showed the opposite effect.
Professor George Loewenstein discovered that "credit cards effectively anaesthetise the pain of paying" and that if you swipe your card, "it doesn't feel like you're giving anything up...unlike paying cash".
If you value your hard-earned coin, you should be jumping on the 'Cash is King' bandwagon. Withdraw cash, and take your business to venues that respect your right to pay how you wish. It's a movement I am certainly getting on board with.
- Steph Allen, North Queensland Register journalist.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.