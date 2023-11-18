Talks with government continue

We're proposing to governments a multi-faceted approach to resolving the bobby calves/dairy beef issue, starting with investigating the extent of the problem: how many are using sexed semen and where, what stops sexed semen uptake or changing to dairy beef breeds, how many bobby calves are there annually, what has been the experience with dairy beef breeds, and more. Once we have a better handle on the size and shape of the issue, we'll be better able to pursue relevant solutions.