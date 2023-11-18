North Queensland Register
Saturday, November 18, 2023
eastAUSmilk takes dairy issues to government departments and ministerial offices

By Mike Smith, Eastausmilk Government Relations Manager
November 18 2023 - 11:30am
Talks with government continue
eastAUSmilk's recent round of meetings with government departments and ministerial offices has seen government better understand the situation of dairy farmers, but no big leaps forward.

