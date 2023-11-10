North Queensland Register
Home/Cropping

Yuna community completes harvest for Burton family

Darren O'Dea
By Darren O'Dea
November 11 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The people who volunteered their time to help out the Burton family complete harvest get together for a celebratory drink on Sunday afternoon. Photo by Em Trainor.
The people who volunteered their time to help out the Burton family complete harvest get together for a celebratory drink on Sunday afternoon. Photo by Em Trainor.

An impressive line-up of harvesters, chaser bins, field bins and road trains assembled at a property near Yuna on Sunday to help a grieving family complete its harvest program.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Darren O'Dea

Darren O'Dea

Farm Weekly editor

Everyone has a story to tell. Tell me yours.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.