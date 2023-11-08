Cool it now: 5 Warning signs your AC needs a repair

Learn more about the signs that your AC might give off when it needs help. Picture Shutterstock

This article is in partnership with Sun City Air Conditioning repairs.



Entering a cool house is the best feeling in the summer, don't you think? During the hot summer months, your air conditioner works nonstop to keep you cool, making it a true superhero.

But what happens when your AC starts having trouble? Just like us, it sometimes needs a little care, and it gives off signals when it's not feeling its best.

To guide you, we will take you through five warning signs that your AC might need some repair work. We've kept things simple and easy to comprehend, so even non-techies can stay cool this summer.

So keep reading and learn more about the signs that your AC might give off when it needs help.

1. Strange noises

An AC unit typically operates quietly. You are accustomed to the regular hum it makes when it's working. But, if you start hearing noises that sound out of the ordinary, like rattling, buzzing, or grinding, it's a definite sign that something's not right.

This could mean anything, from loose parts and dirt build-up to a failing motor - all things that need immediate attention. So, if your AC is acting like a percussionist in a band, it's high time you get it checked by a professional.

For instance, Sun City Air Conditioning repairs can help you diagnose the problem and have your AC back to its quiet self in no time. This way, you can enjoy the cool air without any annoying background noises.

2. Unusual odour

If you go into your home and smell anything unusual, it's probably not the leftover tuna sandwich in the fridge. Check your AC. When your air conditioner begins to smell bad, it could be a sign of a few different issues.

For instance, a musty odour often suggests that there may be mould in your AC system. This needs to be managed immediately as it can pose a risk to your health.

A burning smell can mean that there's a mechanical issue with your AC or that the wire insulation has burned away. Getting it checked out as soon as possible is recommended because this is not only uncomfortable but also could be harmful.

3. Moisture around your unit

When your AC turns into a mini pool, that's a red flag. Although some condensation is normal, water puddles or leaks surrounding your cooling system are not. One of two things could happen.

The less serious problem could be that the condensation-removing drain tube in your air conditioner is broken or clogged. Perhaps a refrigerant leak is a more serious problem. In all situations, it's advisable to have it checked out right away by a specialist.

Never forget that leaks can cause harm to your house and even your health, so take care of them. You can keep your house dry and safe by doing this and preventing a larger issue.

4. Unexpected increases in utility bills

When you get your utility bill, and the total makes your eyes pop out of your head, it's not just you. If you haven't been using your air conditioner more than usual, but your bill has skyrocketed, your AC might be the culprit.

An AC unit that's not working efficiently can burn more energy, resulting in a higher bill. This is usually because of a lack of maintenance or older parts that aren't performing as well.

So, instead of draining your pocket to pay high utility bills, it's better to hire an expert to check your AC. They'll find potential issues and fix them, which should help to bring your power bills back down to normal.

5. No air flow from your vents

If your AC turns into a fancy fan that blows around warm air, it's definitely a problem. The lack of cool air coming from your vents could be due to a number of issues. The most common one is a failing compressor, which is responsible for pumping refrigerant through your AC.

Another reason could be that the cool air is being prevented from entering your system by the accumulation of dust and debris in your air filters. Whatever the cause, you don't want to ignore a shortage of cool air throughout the heat.

To avoid suffering without cool air when you need it most, it's also advisable to have your AC inspected before the sweltering summer months start.

Final thoughts

Overall, keeping your AC in good condition is essential for staying comfortable during those hot summer days. By paying attention to these warning signs and taking prompt action, you can ensure that your AC stays healthy and continues to work its magic.