A 55-year-old Rural View man has been flown to Rockhampton Hospital in a critical condition after he was injured in a serious traffic crash at St Lawrence.
Around 7am on November 7, the man was driving along the Bruce Highway near Wumalgi Road when his truck left the highway and crashed into a tree.
The Bruce Highway was closed in both directions while investigations were ongoing.
All lanes have now reopened.
The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating the crash.
Anyone with information about the crash, or who has dashcam vision, is urged to contact police.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.