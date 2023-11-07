North Queensland Register
Crash at St Lawrence leaves 55-year-old Rural View man in a critical condition

November 8 2023 - 10:51am
A Rural View man has been hospitalised after a serious crash at St Lawrence.
A 55-year-old Rural View man has been flown to Rockhampton Hospital in a critical condition after he was injured in a serious traffic crash at St Lawrence.

