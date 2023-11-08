Camaraderie, learning new skills and having a laugh over a work bench are some of the benefits of belonging to a Tablelands Men's Shed according to its diverse group of members.
Any morning at the Atherton Men's Shed you'll find a bunch of blokes engaged in a variety of man-cave activities from laser-printing signs to restoring furniture or engaging in metal work - and in between the banter, there's often some seriously important conversation.
Housed in a former railway goods shed, the space offers tools of every description, but more importantly, it's a place where blokes can talk and not be judged about their mental and physical wellbeing and health.
According to AMS president Glyn Mitchell, who joined in 2017, during its 12 years of operation, the group has offered great benefits to its members and the broader community.
"We have around 60 members in our 700 sqm shed and they are a mix of retired workers from farms and in the town," Mr Mitchell said.
"We have a lot of retirees, we welcome everyone. We often have men in between jobs pop in."
With members skills seemingly covering every trade from boiler-making to plumbing by way of paramedics, cabinet-making, mechanics, finance, teaching and aviation, there's probably no repair job these chaps have not seen.
Mr Mitchell said while those outside the men's shed movement may think the group is all bout the tools, it's really about connections and camaraderie.
He said unlike women who are encouraged to discuss concerns. many men don't talk about feelings and emotions and many may not be aware of the importance of their physical and mental health and well-being.
"Most men are reluctant to talk about their emotions and that means that they usually don't ask for help when they need it," Mr Mitchell said.
"I know we help each other and members have told us we have assisted them when they felt they suffered from isolation, loneliness and depression - our success comes from the fact men come here not knowing what to expect and they can involve themselves in any tasks from wood work metal work or having a chat.
"What a lot of people don't realise is this men's shed has done hundreds of jobs for the Tablelands community in past 10 years and 80 per cent of these have been for women from wives, where husbands cant or won't repair items or for windows who need our assistance."
Member Tony McCann said the shed offered a skills gap for those who for whatever reason didn't have the chance to learn how to fix things growing up.
"I was born in Wallaroo and have have rural background," he said.
"We had to have repair skills there and the community relied on the school to have kids be able to fix a windmill or a fence, change spark plugs on mowers or tractors as we lived and we worked on farms."
Mr McCann said he enjoyed passing on these skills and learning new methods from members.
Meanwhile, member Merv Lucas, a former paramedic who put in 30 years with Queensland Ambulance, manages more than the first aid kit.
"I'm an OBE, over bloody 80," he said with a laugh.
"I keep a watchful eye on those using the tools and ensure they are wearing the correct protective gear, and I'm in charge of the catering."
Ensuring the finances are kept in order is the responsibility of former bank manager Brian Brown.
"I can count so they made me treasurer," he said with a smile.
"We have a great membership who do incredible work."
But jokes aside, Mr Brown who was also the inaugural president said the group is vitally important.
"Our shed is based on men who wish to enjoy networking and community service and I know we have members who would not be here (alive) today they have told us," he said.
"The shed is a safe place to talk about stuff, I don't thinks it's expressed, but you see members benefit, they take a bit of time to open up but when they do it's a good thing."
The shed committee stressed they preferred to remain men-only as they believed blokes won't talk about health and well-being in front of females.
"We have offered to finance the opening of a local women's shed with money and tools," Mr Brown said.
"I understand there's one at Charters Towers."
Mr Mitchell said the group also reaches out to members who may be unable to attend due to ill health or loss of a partner.
"If someone has not shown up we might know they away, on holiday or recovering from an operation," he said.
"Whatever the reason, we want them to know we are always here for a cuppa and a chat."
Member Gavin Phillips, 65, who is their go-to on laser technology said he never regretted becoming involved.
"I joined after my next door neighbour dragged me in," he said.
"There's no cliques, everyone talks to everyone, there's no sniping behind back and we have a toolbox meetings where topic is barred, everyone gets listened too."
Finally, Mr Mitchell said he wanted to thank the tablelands community for supporting the shed.
"When we first started the local Rotary club gave us $1000 as seed money and Atherton CWA gave us $500 when we were skint," he said.
"Those two donations which as made a significant difference the way the Atherton Men's Shed evolved".
