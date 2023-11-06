Works like beast in pro mode

AGCO is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology.
Valtra's 5th generation model range is now complete with an all-new series that fits between the popular T and S Series.
The Q Series is designed, engineered, and manufactured in Finland. It is the ideal tractor for large farms and contractors that seek performance and integrated smart technology in the 230-305 HP range.
A combination of industry-leading design, high quality components and outstanding after sales support, gives the Q Series the power, intelligence, and versatility to maximise productivity.
The Q Series is built to handle the most demanding tasks with ease, thanks to the reliable 7.4 litre AGCO Power engine and the AGCO CVT transmission.
Operator comfort includes a large comfortable cab, great visibility, excellent suspension and the award-winning SmartTouch user interface.
It features easy-to-use precision farming solutions, and cost advantages through maximised performance in fuel efficiency, efficiencies in working hours, and reduced inputs.
The 7.4 litre engine features the biggest displacement in the market for this size tractor ensuring reliability and fuel efficiency.
Maximum power is available at very low engine speeds of 1850 rpm and the maximum torque stays consistent in the range of 1000 to 1500 rpm.
Valtra's EcoPower principle has been applied to the entire Q Series range, further reducing fuel consumption. Maximum driving speed is achieved with only 1500 rpm.
The Q Series' electronic transmission management automatically selects the lowest possible engine revs for the work to maintain the lowest fuel consumption and distributes the power accordingly to the hydraulics, PTO, or transmission.
The driver simply adjusts the settings to whichever best suits the driver or task.
