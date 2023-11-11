The email that came in offering a dental expert's commentary on the effects of trick-or-treating on dental hygiene said it all for me.
I'm one of the dwindling number of people who staunchly opposes the adoption of Halloween in Australia, branded a party pooper, a grinch, a virtue signaller even.
Children have so few opportunities to have fun these days, I'm told, let them dress up and eat a few lollies every now and then, and get their imaginations flowing.
And the holes in their teeth growing ever larger, if Professor Jeroen Kroon's words are to be believed.
"Best to eat lollies just after a meal and not to snack on them between meals," is his first suggestion. "Best to offer trick-or-treaters items that do not contain sugars," is the next.
Good advice, but somehow or other, I don't think too many restricted their indulgence and cleaned their teeth after their suburban scavenger hunt.
The usual objection to Halloween has been that it was an American tradition mindlessly imported to Australia, that we have been enslaved by US cultural imperialism. There is a little bit of that driving my objection.
I've always understood, and loved, that Halloween has pagan origins, based on the Celtic harvest festivals, particularly the Gaelic festival Samhain, and then, just as it did with Christmas and Easter, the Christian religion installed a festival of its own over the top, so the public didn't lose its fun times; it just used it for something that suited the church's purpose.
Halloween, said in a broad Scottish brogue, stems from the notion of All Hallow's Eve, or All Saints Eve, the day before All Hallow's Day on November 1, a day dedicated to remembering the dead, including saints and martyrs.
It became tied up with the concept of souls in purgatory, wandering the earth until their release on All Saint's Day.
The night before gave the dead one last chance to gain vengeance on their enemies before moving to the next world, which is why people dressed up as corpses, to disguise themselves amongst all the bitter ghostly dead rioting in the church graveyards.
The pop culture of the time introduced the horror element, and boy, did North America grab it with glee when Scottish and Irish immigrants took their customs to that continent.
The macabre and the supernatural now vie with the harvest festival pumpkins as the most common go-to elements when Halloween springs to mind these days.
I'm a believer in the concept that if you're going to adopt something as your own, at least understand why you're doing it so that you can give it the honour it deserves.
I grit my teeth when bells start jingling in about October, or when hot cross buns appear on our shelves barely past Boxing Day, incidentally another day that's lost all meaning, drowned under the hubbub of pure commercial materialism.
The contrast was really brought home to me in Brisbane a couple of Friday nights ago. On the north bank I listened to a rally calling for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war, backlit by vision of bloodied children being carried in the arms of wailing relatives after the latest bombing raid.
A short walk across the bridge later, there I was in a world of backlit pumpkins pumping out jolly rhymes, toddlers cavorting in pumpkin costumes and commentary that it's brought the people back to Southbank.
Just say, we're doing it to squeeze as much money as we can out of you, and be done with it.
- Sally Gall, North Queensland Register senior journalist
Talk of the Town is a weekly opinion piece written by ACM journalists. The thoughts expressed are their own.
