North Queensland Register
Home/News
Opinion

Talk of the Town: Let's ditch Halloween's indulgent sugar coma

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
November 11 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Friday before Halloween at Southbank in Brisbane. Picture: Sally Gall
The Friday before Halloween at Southbank in Brisbane. Picture: Sally Gall

The email that came in offering a dental expert's commentary on the effects of trick-or-treating on dental hygiene said it all for me.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.