While the cattle market is far from its record breaking highs of last year, a positive result at last Friday's Nebo prime and store sale did put smiles on local vendors' faces.
A total of 316 head hit the market including a line of Strathdee feeder steers that sold to feedlots in Taroom and central Queensland districts for a top of 214c/kg.
Buyers from south east Queensland and graziers from the wider Nebo area turned out to peruse the stock on offer.
The yarding included 255 steers, 33 heifers, 27 cows, and one bull, with agents reporting the market held firm in its current condition.
Steers between 400-500kg sold for a top of 214.2c/kg and an average of 190.5c/kg, while those under 250kg made to 210.2c/kg and averaged 180.7c/kg.
Heifers up to 250kg sold for a top of 116.2c/kg, and an average of 107.9c/kg.
Cows between 400-520kg sold for a top of 148.2c/kg, and an average of 134.6c/kg, and bulls over 600kg went for an average of 131.2c/kg.
"(Vendors) were selling due to dry conditions," GDL livestock manager Tony Dwyer said.
"The market is slipping every week so the market was on par with other local markets during that week."
"The way the market is, I think we had a very good sale."
While the Strathdee steers sold well, plainer type cattle struggled.
"Other than that, things were pretty good," Mr Dwyer said.
"The market's dropping back every month. It has dropped but so have other markets everywhere.
"It all depends on the rainfall now. We've just got to ride the market as it is."
The Mitchelmore family offered 229 Charbray, Brangus and Brahman cross steers, which sold up to 214.4c/kg, returning $868.
Jason Wilson and Alveen Hamblin from Eton sold pregnancy-tested-in-calf Brahman cows for $841/head.
The Begg family from Collinsville sold Charbray cross steers for 210c/kg, weighing 206kg, returning $433/head.
