Have your say on important decisions at the Australian Dairy Farmers AGM

By Eric Danzi, Eastausmilk Ceo
November 11 2023 - 11:30am
Have your say at AGM

The Annual General Meeting of Australian Dairy Farmers is being held on November 23. This is a very important meeting where the future of the Australian dairy industry will be shaped.

