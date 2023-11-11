Have your say at AGM

The Annual General Meeting of Australian Dairy Farmers is being held on November 23. This is a very important meeting where the future of the Australian dairy industry will be shaped.
Among the important issues in front of the meeting is appointment of a further dairy farmer to the ADF board. Currently Brian Tessmann from Queensland is a board member, but has not renominated. Matt Trace, a Queensland dairy farmer and president of eastAUSmilk, is the sole nominee, and if elected will be the sole voice for Queensland on the board.
I encourage all dairy farmers to have their say at the meeting, if possible by joining the meeting - you will receive information from Australian Dairy Farmers about how to join. Those unable to join the meeting can vote online up to two days before the meeting - the deadline is 9.30am Queensland time on November 21.
Not only can you vote on a further farmer board member, but also another five resolutions - including electing an independent director, alignment of ADF regions with RDP regions, and examining the organisation's financial performance.
If you can't make it, and can't vote online before the meeting, please make sure you give your AGM proxy vote to a dairy farmer who will attend the meeting.
In the past, if Queensland farmers were giving someone a proxy we have encouraged them to give these to the eastAUSmilk president. However, Matt did not feel this was appropriate given he is seeking appointment to the ADF board. The eastAUSmilk board has asked former board member Joe Bradley to make himself available to collect proxies on behalf of eastAUSmilk members who want their vote to count but can't participate. I encourage you to contact Joe about your proxy if you might not be able to vote. Joe is contactable on 0400 642 063.
Please do not let this important opportunity to have your say slip by - these decisions are very important. If you have any questions, please call any eastAUSmilk director, Joe Bradley or myself.
