Have your say at AGM

In the past, if Queensland farmers were giving someone a proxy we have encouraged them to give these to the eastAUSmilk president. However, Matt did not feel this was appropriate given he is seeking appointment to the ADF board. The eastAUSmilk board has asked former board member Joe Bradley to make himself available to collect proxies on behalf of eastAUSmilk members who want their vote to count but can't participate. I encourage you to contact Joe about your proxy if you might not be able to vote. Joe is contactable on 0400 642 063.