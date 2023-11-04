North Queensland Register
Home/News
Breaking

Three people dead after QFES contracted aircraft crashes near McKinlay

Ben Harden
By Ben Harden
Updated November 4 2023 - 9:37pm, first published 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emergency services responded to reports of a light aircraft crash near McKinlay, on Saturday afternoon. File picture
Emergency services responded to reports of a light aircraft crash near McKinlay, on Saturday afternoon. File picture

Three people have died following a light plane crash in north west Queensland on Saturday afternoon.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Harden

Ben Harden

Journalist

Queensland Country Life reporter based in Emerald and reporting on agriculture and rural news in the central Queensland region. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437528907 or email ben.harden@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.