Residents in the remote Northern Territory town of Tennant Creek have captured video of a frightening wild fire tornado.
In only two months, 12.8 million hectares of land have burned in what NT authorities are describing as the worst fire season in decades.
Lives and the properties of the 3000 residents of Tennant Creek are at risk as the Northern Territory fires rage on.
NT acting chief fire officer Joshua Fischer said two fire bombers were stationed above the town to protect homes in the area.
Bushfires NT's Tony Fuller said there was a "pretty significant" risk to property, livestock and lives in the Barkly region.
"We wouldn't be committing the resources we are if we didn't think there was a threat," he said.
While homes could be in the firing line, pastoralists and remote cattle stations are bearing the brunt of the increased fire activity.
Chief Minister Natasha Fyles said she was working with the cattle association to help support farmers.
"These fires have had a prolonged impact, and some of the impact is perhaps not straightforward," she said on Friday.
with Australian Associated Press
