Queensland Fire and Emergency Services have slammed the recent thefts at the Plane Creek and Sunnyside Rural Fire Brigade facilities, during a time when volunteers are working hard to protect the region.
West Plane Creek Road Rural Fire Brigade is still without its yellow fire truck and firefighting equipment after thieves broke into the Sarina fire shed on Tuesday night, after which the thieves targeted the Sunnyside facility 10km away.
"The recent break and enter and theft incidents at the Plane Creek and Sunnyside Rural Fire Brigade facilities are incredibly disheartening for our hard-working volunteers," a QFES spokesperson said.
"The Plane Creek brigade are using another vehicle from the region to respond as required."
QFES confirmed that essential equipment, including radios and a compressor, as well as the battery from the brigade vehicle were stolen from the Sunnyside brigade.
"Neighbouring brigades are supporting Sunnyside and will respond to incidents until it receives an operational vehicle on Monday," the spokesperson said.
"The Rural Fire Service (RFS) is progressing the installation of security systems and other security measures.
"It's beyond belief and particularly disappointing that these brigades have been targeted at a time when our volunteers are working so hard to protect their communities."
Queensland Police are currently investigating the incidents and are appealing for public assistance.
Initial investigations indicate that on Tuesday evening, a group of unknown offenders gained entry to the Tara Creek Rd fire shed before stealing multiple items, including a set of keys to a fire truck.
The group drove the yellow Isuzu NPS 300 truck away from the area.
Investigators are appealing for anyone who may have seen the vehicle, which has a distinctive 'PLANE CREEK 51' insignia and Rural Fire Service branding, or who may have any relevant vision of the area near Tara Creek Rd, to come forward.
