North Queensland Register
Home/News

Sarina firefighting sheds to receive assistance from QFES after fire truck stolen

Steph Allen
By Steph Allen
November 4 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Queensland police are appealing for information from the public regarding two separate fire shed robberies last Tuesday night.
Queensland police are appealing for information from the public regarding two separate fire shed robberies last Tuesday night.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services have slammed the recent thefts at the Plane Creek and Sunnyside Rural Fire Brigade facilities, during a time when volunteers are working hard to protect the region.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steph Allen

Steph Allen

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.