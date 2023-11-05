North Queensland Register
Home/Newsletter Feed
Comment

Turning food waste into innovative products

By Dr Katherine Kirkwood, Qfvg Project Communications Officer
November 5 2023 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Skybury Farms is using surplus papaya for condiments, skincare, and even alcohol. Picture Shutterstock
Skybury Farms is using surplus papaya for condiments, skincare, and even alcohol. Picture Shutterstock

Did you know that 25 per cent of all the food we produce in Australia goes to waste? Along the food chain, this waste and associated losses cost $36.6 billion per year. This is an enormous cost - and opportunity - for us all, according to the Fight Food Waste Cooperative Research Centre.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.