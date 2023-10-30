One of former cattle king Peter Sherwin's big stations in the Northern Territory has been sold by his estate.
The 259,000 hectare (639,989 acre) Broadmere Station has sold to a Sydney property developer.
Mr Sherwin died in 2019 at the age of 88 and at the peak of his career he was the largest private landowner in the country, with about 300,000 cattle across 17 cattle stations.
He was born and raised in the small Queensland town of Texas.
Mr Sherwin bought Broadmere in 2017 and the new owner is Arthur Winston Investments a company owned by Sydney-based investor Anh Tuan Do.
His boutique company has been linked in the past with the Vietnamese investment vehicle Clean Agriculture and International Tourism which bought three cattle stations from Consolidated Pastoral Company several years ago.
Those stations were Auvergne and Newry Stations in the Victoria River region of the NT and Argyle Downs Station in the East Kimberley of WA.
At the time of the sale the company said it wanted to investigate cropping options on the stations, particularly cotton growing.
Broadmere is located about 170km east of Daly Waters and has direct access to the sealed Carpentaria Highway.
Although Broadmere is a cattle station, the leased land also features the unique sandstone Lost City, which agents suggested provided opportunities for eco-tourism.
Selling agent was Geoff Warriner of JLL Agribusiness.
"It has been thoughtfully developed to represent a productive holding underpinned by practical operational infrastructure, secure water resources and diverse land and soil types," Mr Warriner said.
Broadmere's water infrastructure is underpinned by four bores complimented by numerous permanent and semi-permanent natural water holes in the Limmen Bight River and Lansen and October creeks.
The towering sandstone pillars of the Lost City are also accessible through the 1200ha Caranbirini Conservation Reserve near Booroloola.
The pillars are up to 25 metres high and contrast strongly with the surrounding countryside.
