EU accredited Brangus cows and calves hit $1460/unit at Emerald prime and store sale

By Ben Harden
Updated October 30 2023 - 2:33pm, first published 12:45pm
Brock Palmer, Emerald Land and Cattle Company (Livestock) Pty Ltd, and Colin Hoy, formerly of Green Valley, Bogantungan, who sold Brangus cows and calves to top at $1460/unit. Picture supplied.
Ongoing demand for quality breeding lines fueled spirited bidding to a top of $1460/unit for a large Brangus cow and calf offering, which sold in a dispersal sale at the Emerald Prime and Store Sale last Thursday.

Journalist

Queensland Country Life reporter based in Emerald and reporting on agriculture and rural news in the central Queensland region. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437528907 or email ben.harden@austcommunitymedia.com.au

