Farm Business Resilience plans allow farmers to apply for the drought preparedness grant

By Letisha Johnson, Eastausmilk
November 4 2023 - 11:30am
The drought preparedness grant can help with the cost of installing irrigation systems. File picture.
eastAUSmilk has been helping members to create Farm Business Resilience plans and apply for the subsequent drought preparedness grant which offers up to $50,000, or 25 per cent, towards new permanent infrastructure to help improve drought resilience.

