Weaner No 3 heifers sell to $520 at Sarina

October 30 2023 - 4:00pm
Weaner heifers sell to solid market at Sarina
Weaner heifers sell to solid market at Sarina

Sarina combined agents yarded 250 head on Friday, comprising 108 steers, 94 heifers, two PTIC cows, 19 cows and 20 bulls and mickeys.

