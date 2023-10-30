Weaner heifers sell to solid market at Sarina

Sarina combined agents yarded 250 head on Friday, comprising 108 steers, 94 heifers, two PTIC cows, 19 cows and 20 bulls and mickeys.
They reported the market was fully firm on last fortnight's sale and in line with other local markets.
Buyers attended the sale from Nebo, Collinsville, Rockhampton, and a very strong buyer support from local graziers.
A very good run of weaner heifers sold to a solid market.
Light weaner steers sold from $240 - $360, weaner No 3 steers sold from $400 - $560, and feeder steers sold from $520 - $880.
Light weaner heifers sold from $200 - $340, and weaner No 3 heifers sold from $340 - $520.
Meatworks cows sold from $630- $990 and PTIC cows sold for $800.
Dan Kruckow, Mt Charlton, sold PTIC Murray Grey cows for $800.
Bruce Battis, Sarina Range, offered Brangus weaner steers for $480 and Brangus weaner heifers selling for $460.
K and T Edmunds, Marian, sold Brangus cows to $990, Brangus feeder steers to $880 and No2 steers for $630.
Kylie Deguara, Bakers Creek, sold Brangus weaner heifers for$490.
Clark Livestock Group, Eton, sold Charbray light feeder steers for $550 and Charbray heifers for $520.
Seaforth Pines Pty Ltd, Seaforth, offered Brangus weaner steers selling up to $560.
ABG Turner, Blenheim Station, Nebo sold Braford cows to $800.
M Cook, Habana, sold a run of Droughtmaster weaners with steers making $410 and heifers $500.
Braeside 1, Nebo, sold Droughtmaster weaner heifers for $520.
Alentor P/L, Habana, sold Brahman feeder steers to return $660.
