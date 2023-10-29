North Queensland Register
Home/Beef

Indonesian students head to NT stations for six-week exchange

October 29 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Indonesian University students have polished their practical cattle handling skills and discovered new knowledge and landscapes, as part of a six-week exchange instigated by the Northern Territory Cattlemen's Association (NTCA).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.