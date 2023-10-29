Indonesian University students have polished their practical cattle handling skills and discovered new knowledge and landscapes, as part of a six-week exchange instigated by the Northern Territory Cattlemen's Association (NTCA).
The annual NTCA Indonesia 360 (NTI360) program, an innovative exchange that aims to provide a rich learning experience for students and strengthen high-level engagement between the two countries, aimed to give students practical and technical skills as station team members and deepened the cross-industry relationships between Australia and Indonesia's beef sectors.
"A key aspect of the program is building capacity, knowledge and understanding of animal welfare issues, as well as providing resources and learning that the interns can share with their fellow students and colleagues when they return to Indonesia," NTCA CEO Will Evans said.
"For these students, the program can be lifechanging."
"Providing support for pastoral companies in the Territory to engage in these sorts of opportunities is a cornerstone of the NTCA's business."
Prior to their placement on stations across the Northern Territory and the Kimberley, the students received comprehensive training from NTI360 in station skills including horsemanship, motorbike use, first aid, workplace safety and UHF communication.
Silvia Maharani from the Universitas Mulawarman in East Kalimantan said the program was an opportunity to adapt to a new culture and work ethic, and she was grateful for the chance to acquire extensive knowledge and skills.
"I learned a lot about the core aspects of animal husbandry: breeding, feeding and management. Legune's effective implementation of these principles was impressive and helped me bridge the gap between theory and practice in my studies," Ms Maharani said.
"This was a crucial step in my agricultural journey."
Fellow exchange student Stella Amora Sukendar from the Universitas Gadjah Mada in Yogyakarta said her internship had been "a wonderful journey", with each day presenting new challenges and experiences.
"The daily stock activities and land management became my preferred responsibilities, and they taught me the value of hard work, dedication and courage," Ms Amora Sukendar said.
"I learned a lot about extensive cattle management and helped to execute a variety of tasks. Everything in my station life told a story of growth and discovery, and I am grateful for every moment."
AAM Executive Director Corporate Affairs, Tracey Hayes, said the friendships made through the NTI360 program helped connect and bind Australia and Indonesia to ensure a strong and long-standing relationship for the future.
"Indonesia is an incredibly valuable trading partner for northern Australia and the student program plays a critical role in helping to develop strong and mutually beneficial relationships essential to the futures of both cattle industries," Ms Hayes said.
"For us as Australian beef producers, it's not just about sending cattle to Indonesia and walking away - it's very important for us to understand the environment that Indonesian farmers operate in, and to contribute to the entire supply chain's prosperity through information sharing."
