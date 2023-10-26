"(The CEO of Powerlink was on FourCorners saying that) it's so much cheaper, so much easier, so much quicker to use batteries. I've been at Queensland Hydro ever since they started...about having everybody's house set up with solar panels and a battery so you generate the electricity during the day, store it in the battery and the battery discharges at night for you to use and that's doable. Our son's house here works like that, he doesn't need to be connected to the grid. It's an easy thing to do.

