Yearling heifers to 180c/kg at Mareeba

Mareeba Combined Agents yarded a total of 370 cattle at the Mareeba Prime and Store sale on Tuesday.
The prime cattle consisted of seven bullocks, 19 bulls and 14 cows.
Store cattle consisted of 54 steers, 47 heifers, 13 cows and 204 mickeys.
Agents said there was a small increase in cattle supply with the overall quality being mixed.
The yard mainly consisted of northern type cattle.
The small buyers panel operated selectively, reflected in the prices.
The yarding was drawn from Kowanyama, Coen and local and coastal areas.
Steers and bullocks 400-600kg sold to 165c and averaged 157.3c.
Cows 400-500kg made 112.2c and averaged 97.8c, cows 500-600kg reached 130.2c, averaging 113.3c and cows over 600kg made 70.2c, averaging 70.2c.
Bulls 500-650kg made 115.2c and averaged 99.1c, while bulls over 650kg reached 134.2c to average 108.8c.
Yearling steers 200 - 300kg sold to 156.2c, averaging 156.2c.
Steers 200 - 300kg sold to 190.2c, averaging 147.4c, steers 300 - 400kg topped at 150.2c and averaged 126.5c.
Yearling heifers under 200kg topped at 134.2c and averaged 116.6c, yearling heifers 200 - 300kg sold to 180c, averaging 158.6c.
Heifers under 300kg topped at 186.2c and averaged 138.9c, heifers 300 - 400kg sold to 128.2c, averaging 119.9c.
Cows under 300kg made 88.2c, average 88.2c and cows 300-400kg reached 132.2c, average 89.8c.
Bulls under 200kg reached 208.2c, average 120.3c, bulls 200-300kg made 124.2c, average 87.1c, and bulls 300-500kg reached 140.2c, average 84.5c.
