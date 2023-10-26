North Queensland Register
Yearling heifers 200-300kg top at 180c and average 158.6c at Mareeba

October 26 2023 - 4:00pm
Yearling heifers to 180c/kg at Mareeba
Yearling heifers to 180c/kg at Mareeba

Mareeba Combined Agents yarded a total of 370 cattle at the Mareeba Prime and Store sale on Tuesday.

