While many meat lovers may baulk at the thought of combining dessert with a juicy snag, a Charters Towers butcher is enjoying a boom in popularity thanks to its own twist on the iconic barbecue staple.
The unique sausages were a childhood favourite of Rite Choice Meats manager Sophie Claes, 21, who first sampled the dish at home when her father introduced her to the Frankenstein frank.
"Me and my brother (Hamish) grew up in the shop since we were born, and one memory I vividly remember is our dad making (white chocolate and) blueberry chicken sausages," she said.
"I became in charge and when my brother came to me a couple of weeks ago and said 'hey, let's do a white chocolate and blueberry chicken sausage', I jumped at the idea.
"The people who haven't (tried them) are a bit scared of them, which is a bit understandable, but everyone who has tried them has loved them.
"Because it's a thick sausage, we can put the blueberries whole in the sausage...so when you bite on the blueberry, it pops with flavour and the white chocolate caramelises as you cook."
Pepperoni pizza and crunchy nacho beef sausages, and cinnamon apple and sugar, and Barbecue Shapes-inspired pork sausages, are some of the other options on the menu.
The most popular snag is a dinner classic - corn silver side and white sauce.
"People come in all the time and ask for them. We do make them occasionally, they're just a tricky sausage to make," Ms Claes said.
"It's a bit of a risk making these sausages because you're not sure how the public is going to respond to them.
"But we like taking that risk because it's fun...I'm always trying to think outside the box.
Four generations have lived and breathed the trade of butchery throughout Ms Claes' family.
She works alongside brother and second-year apprentice Hamish Campbell, 16.
The pair inherited their passion from their parents Leesa Claes and Craig Campbell, who bought the Gill Street store from Mr Campbell's parents and fellow butchers Lyn and Jim Wright.
Mr Wright followed in the footsteps of his father, who also operated butchers across Townsville.
"It's a really fulfilling job. It's fast-paced, there's always something happening...I just love it...I plan for it to be my only job," Ms Claes said.
Rite Choice Meats is always on the hunt for new ideas for unique concoctions.
"I have put some on the back burner. (In 2020), we actually ran a sausage competition. I said 'give us your ideas and we'll pick one and make it',"
"The winner of that one was a lady named Tiffany Deans, and she won with her flavour which was maple-mustard chicken with a hint of curry powder, which was really, really good."
