A North Queensland fresh fruit business said its Rural Economic Development grant will prevent food waste and create jobs

By Alison Paterson
October 25 2023 - 10:00am
North Queensland Fresh is creating up to 23 jobs through equipment upgrades thanks to a Round Five RED Grant.Picture Supplied.
A North Queensland fruit and vegetable enterprise is saving more imperfectly shaped, yet y\utterly delicious produce from waste and creating up to 23 jobs thanks to a Rural Economic Development (RED) Grant.

