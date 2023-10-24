A North Queensland fruit and vegetable enterprise is saving more imperfectly shaped, yet y\utterly delicious produce from waste and creating up to 23 jobs thanks to a Rural Economic Development (RED) Grant.
With increasing consumer demand for blemished and misshapen fruit to reduce crop waste and save money, North Queensland Fresh in the Whitsundays will upgrade its grading and packing equipment to accommodate for its 'ugly' fruit line, creating up to 23 jobs in the process.
The new facility will be used to process imperfect melons, mangoes, capsicums, and honey dews and will involve the installation of belts, weighing conveyors, and a washing station.
North Queensland Fresh is one of 24 businesses approved for the fifth round of the competitive RED grants program with a total funding of $3.9 million.
Overall, the fifth round of the RED Grants program is expected to create up to 215 direct, long-term jobs.
The upgrades are expected to be completed by next year and will create up to 23 direct, full-time jobs.
North Queensland Fresh co-owner Russell Chapman said he was delighted with the multi-pronged opportunity the RED grant provided the company.
"Before we created the ugly fruit line, we used to dump the bad fruit for cattle, but now we supply it to supermarkets and the line is growing," Mr Chapman said.
"It's produce that doesn't present well looks-wise, but customers don't need picture-perfect fruit or vegetables because they cut it up and cook it".
Mr Chapman said the grant will make a positive difference to the manner in which North Queensland Fresh operates.
"The Grant is helping us upgrade different equipment to help make our business more sustainable and increase capacity to meet demand," he said.
"The upgrades will create a whole range of jobs including fruit sorters and packers, pallet stackers, and quality control positions."
Grants are available for up to $200,000 with a 50 percent cash contribution requirement from applicants to fund projects which generate economic and employment opportunities related to primary production value chains across rural and remote Queensland.
Over five years, the Queensland government's RED Grants program has provided a total of $13.3 million in funding to support 59 successful regional agribusiness projects, worth more than $52.4 million and estimated to create over 2,500 new direct and indirect jobs.
A sixth round of RED Grants, supporting Indigenous-owned agribusinesses and projects aimed at low-emissions agriculture, has been allocated for the 2023-24 financial year, with applications to open later this year.
The Queensland Rural and Industry Development Authority (QRIDA) administers the RED Grant scheme on behalf of the Department of Agriculture and Fisheries.
For more information about the RED Grant scheme visit https://qrida.qld.gov.au/program/rural-economic-development-grants
