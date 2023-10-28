North Queensland Register
Home/Opinion

QFVG takes action to support members struggling with mental health

By Rachel Chambers, Queensland Fruit and Vegetable Growers Ceo
October 29 2023 - 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tough times take a toll on horticulture industry
Tough times take a toll on horticulture industry

Last week all Queensland Fruit and Vegetable Growers staff were asked to complete a mental first aid course by Christmas as it was recognised that horticulture is really struggling, and we needed to be prepared to support in any way we can.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.