Tough times take a toll on horticulture industry

Last week all Queensland Fruit and Vegetable Growers staff were asked to complete a mental first aid course by Christmas as it was recognised that horticulture is really struggling, and we needed to be prepared to support in any way we can.
If a rubber band can be used as a metaphor for mental health, there's many growers and associated supply chain links very stretched right now.
Low prices across many commodities below cost of production; great growing conditions meaning quality and supply is high meaning prices are low; market manipulation tactics; debt levels leading to high stress and severe impacts to cashflow are all taking their toll. Of most concern is that size and scale of business does not appear to be a factor.
When the going gets tough it's up to all of us to band together, it's what we do.
If you too want to feel confident in being able to support friends, family or even those whom you may have not met yet, we thoroughly recommend signing up to a mental health first aid or an ASSIST suicide prevention training course.
With the highly disturbing figures from National Rural Health Alliance 2021 showing the suicide rate among farmers in Australia is up to 94 per cent higher than non-farmers, we have work to do in the industry.
Key findings in the study included: there was clear preference for outreach services on farm, peer support was valued, people wanted more opportunities for social connection and wellbeing, there was low awareness of support within communities and there was a recommendation that mental health be embedded into agriculturally based events, groups, and businesses.
We certainly are looking at how we act on those findings and would love others in the industry to consider how they could potentially act in this space also.
One way in which QFVG is being proactive is through the introduction of mental health support for members, or some might know this as EAP Assist.
This service provides our members with access to confidential phone counselling throughout Queensland.
If you've been putting off training or if you simply want to be prepared to have a conversation when and if the need arises, please join us by becoming prepared.
You may save a life.
