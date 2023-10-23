Step-by-step guide for purchasing your industrial generator

Whether you're planning a camping trip or operating an off-grid business, the right generator is key. Picture Shutterstock

This article is in partnership with Renteca.



So, you're thinking of getting a generator? Whether you're planning a camping trip or operating an off-grid commercial business, picking the right generator is key. But don't worry; you're not alone in this journey. We're here to guide you every step of the way.



From the nitty-gritty of generator types to understanding what suits your specific needs, we've got you covered. Ready to make the best purchase decision? Let's dive in.

Figuring out the perfect generator size for you

Alright, let's get down to business, shall we? The first step in your generator purchasing journey is to figure out the perfect size for your needs. Think of it like finding the right pair of shoes; it has to fit just right. So, how do you do this? Well, it all depends on what you plan on powering and for how long.

Start by making a list of all the appliances or machinery that you want your generator to power. A fridge? A drill? A whole manufacturing line? Jot them all down. Next, you need to find out the total running watts of all these items. Picture this like the usual amount of 'fuel' they need to run smoothly. Just add them all up.

Now, here's the catch. Some machinery have what's called 'starting watts', which is the extra 'fuel' they need to kick off. For machines with electric motors or heating elements, like your trusty table saw or welder, the starting wattage can be 3 to 4 times their running watts.

Choosing a generator that's too small is like trying to run a marathon in thongs - you risk overheating the generator's engine and alternator. But, overestimating your power requirements is equally dicey and can result in underloading your generator - a classic case of 'all dressed up with nowhere to go'. This can harm your generator and the machines connected to it.

So, your best bet? Grab a generator that provides about 20 per cent more power than you think you'll need. This buffer gives you room to handle power surges without breaking a sweat. Remember, it's always better to have a bit extra than to find yourself needing more.

Picking the right generator model for your power needs

So, now that you've got your power requirements sorted, it's time to find the perfect generator model to meet your needs. The options are plentiful, so let's break them down for you.

Portable and inverter generators

Portable generators are your go-to option if you're after a dependable, effective source of power on the move. They're compact, often lightweight, and are a hit for camping, caravanning, recreational use, and even for small work sites.

Our portable range mostly consists of inverter generators. These babies are quieter as they rev up and down to match the power demand instead of running at full tilt all the time. Plus, they're more fuel-efficient and kick out fewer emissions than your standard portable generators.

Ideal for both residential and trade site uses, popular models like the Honda EU22i and Genesys GEN2500i are perfect for your camping and caravanning needs. For backing up essential items during a blackout or for small trade sites, heavy-duty models like the Honda EU70is and Genesys GEN11000R are just the ticket.

Standby generators

If you're looking for an uninterrupted power supply, standby generators should be your pick. These are permanently installed in your home or business. So, when there's a power outage, they kick in automatically. No interruptions, no hassle, perfect for emergency, commercial, industrial, and agricultural situations when being offline is a big no-no.

Standby generators run either on diesel fuel or a connection to a natural gas line. Diesel models like the Genesys GEN100YT offer a generous 47-hour run time at 75 per cent load. Gas models, on the other hand, hook up to a natural gas line and keep pumping out power as long as the gas supply stays uninterrupted.

Prime power/industrial generators

Prime power generators are your best friends when you need a constant, intense power supply in areas where grid access is either limited or not an option.

Large stationary industrial diesel generators like the Perkins Powered GEN440PT and Kubota KJ-T180-AU-B operate on three-phase power. Unlike single-phase generators, which only use one wire, these use three to deliver power in three alternating currents.

The power supply from these is constant, never dipping below zero, making them perfect for powering demanding loads on off-grid agricultural, commercial, and industrial jobs. Bonus: They're also more efficient, generating three times as much power as single-phase generators.

If you are not yet set on purchasing a generator, you can always rent from Renteca if you are in Brisbane. This way, you can try different types and sizes before committing to a purchase. Renting also allows for easy maintenance, as the company takes care of repairs and servicing. Once you have decided on the perfect generator for your needs, consider buying it from reputable companies like Genelite, who offer warranties and after-sales support.

