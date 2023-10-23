While most avid Lotto users like to imagine what they would spend their prize money on if they ever won big - one Atherton man's dream turned reality over the weekend when he claimed a $1.8 million prize.
The lucky winner said he felt goosebumps up and down his arms when he discovered he had taken out the Saturday Gold Lotto win.
The Tablelands resident held one of the 11 division one winning entries in draw 4409, taking home a total prize of $1,818,181.82.
"I'm over the moon," he laughed.
"I can't believe it. This is really amazing...I never in a million years would have expected to win $1.8 million.
"I was out on a drive on Saturday morning, and I thought I'd pull up to Summers Newsagency to buy a ticket into the Saturday Gold Lotto draw.
"It wasn't until Sunday that I checked the ticket on my phone and discovered the win. I kept scanning it because I thought something was wrong."
The Atherton man, who said he can now retire earlier thanks to System 7 win, celebrated on Saturday night with dinner and a couple of celebratory drinks.
"I've wanted to retire for some time now so that will be on the horizon," he said.
"This is the icing on the cake."
Summers Newsagency owner Helen Williams said it was "absolutely wonderful" to have helped change the life of one of her regular customers.
"It's such great news," she said.
"We haven't sold a division one winning entry in two and a half years, so it's absolutely wonderful to have sold another one.
"We wish our division one winner all the best with their million-dollar win and congratulate them on their prize."
