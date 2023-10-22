Brahman heifers hit $35,000 while their male counterparts sold to $26,000 at Saturday's (October 22, 2023) annual PB Fenech Annual Spring Sale, Sarina.
In a catalogue breakdown 54 bulls set an overall average of $7777 while 14 heifers averaged $8892.
Two semen packages averaged $4500 ($900 per straw) for vendors, Paul and Brigid Fenech and family, PBF stud, Sarina.
Top selling heifer was the 13-month-old, Fawn Manso 491/23 sired by the resident retainee, Johnny Cash Manso (JDH Mr Cash Manso 90/5 (ET) (US).
The heifer sold to Rob and Sharon Flute, Chatfield stud, Charters Towers for $35,000.
Gary and Katrina Lynch, Gracemere stud, Gracemere outlasted rivals to secure the day's top selling male, the 21-month-old, PBF Baymax Manso 413/22 (IVF).
Offered in a three quarter share full possession arrangement, Baymax Manso 413/22 hit the scales at 837 kilograms and in the process delivered scans of 12mm and 9mm for P8 and rib fat measurements, 144 square centimetres for eye muscle area and intra-muscular fat of 5.0 percent.
The overriding feature and factor of the sale was the underpinning and support by repeat clientele from across Queensland that ended in a complete clearance.
