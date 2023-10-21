North Queensland Register
Home/News

Thurgoona's Razoo Animal Sanctuary adopts a Geep named Gilbert

Sophie Else
By Sophie Else
October 22 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A "geep" named Gilbert has made the Riverina home with his good mate Gladys.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sophie Else

Sophie Else

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.