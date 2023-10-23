The man in charge of water in Queensland says there are "no easy fixes' to the issue of rising groundwater in the Burdekin.
But State Water Minister Glenn Butcher told the North Queensland Register he would visit the area before Christmas or early in the New Year to talk to farmers about the problem which has been an issue since the 1980s.
Mr Butcher said it was a very challenging situation in the Burdekin with rising groundwater.
"There are no easy fixes, it's going to take time and it certainly is going to take money into the future," he said.
Queensland Cane, Agriculture & Renewables water committee chair and Clare cane grower Cy Kovacich said groundwater was rising from the underground aquifer in the Burdekin River Irrigation Area (BRIA) which covers 40,000 hectares (99,000 acres) and involves up to 400 farmers, the majority of whom are canegrowers.
Mr Kovacich said groundwater had been steadily rising from the underground aquifer and in places was meeting the surface.
"Salt in the water is coming to the surface and affecting anyone who attempts to grow cane in those areas," he said.
Mr Kovacich said the state government had known about the issue since it first started selling blocks in the scheme back in the '80s and '90s.
He said if nobody addressed the problem, they would continue to lose hectares of fertile country to a problem that was virtually identical to that of Murray Darling Basin.
Mr Butcher said the government had put the money on the table so they could meet with irrigators in the area and work out what to do.
He said he would love to come to the Burdekin to talk with growers and have a look at the problem.
"We certainly understand as a government that there is a problem which is why we have put forward the money to try and find a solution," he said.
Mr Butcher said challenges needed to be identified such as where does the water go if it was extracted from the underground aquifer.
"I'm not hiding from anyone, I am more than happy to go up and have a conversation with them (the growers)," he said.
"I am a big believer in 'go, look, see' ... that's why I think it would be a good idea to go up. I get out and about regularly and I can certainly commit to getting to that region in the mid term. I'd say if not before Christmas, then early next year."
Mr Butcher said he was more than happy to talk about water efficiencies, water supply schemes and costs with growers.
Mr Kovacich said if funding was allocated to the issue he would spend the money on lining the channels where it had been identified as a problem.
"I'd also spend it on an economic incentive through a (new) pricing structure to drive efficiencies on farms by farmers and on education for growers to do more best practise," he said.
"If no money is allocated, then several thousand hectares of land will be lost for decades - it will be unproductive. It will be the Murray Darling situation on their hands if they don't do anything."
Water service provider, Sunwater, has been allocated $12.5 million over four years for the Lower Burdekin Rising Groundwater Mitigation Project which will investigate and deliver off-farm actions to contribute to the mitigation of rising groundwater in the region.
The project will utilise a range of preventative measures and intervention techniques to counter the threat of rising groundwater levels and high water salinity, a media statement said.
