Cannibal Black-headed Python has fellow python for lunch at Piccaninny Plains Wildlife Sanctuary

By Steph Allen
October 20 2023 - 1:00pm
The Black-headed Snake retreats to a nearby burrow after consuming a fellow Black- headed Snake on Piccaninny Plains Wildlife Sanctuary. Picture: Nick Stock/Australian Wildlife Conservancy
Forget mythical drop bears or similar tales of dangerous Australian wildlife used to jest apprehensive foreigners - a slithery feast of cannibalistic proportions is sure to be enough to make even the most hardened of outback wranglers squirm.

