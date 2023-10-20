North Queensland Register
Home/News

Outback wedding photo bombed by iconic Aussie bird

Samantha Townsend
By Samantha Townsend
October 21 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bride Claudia Simounds (nee Kuerschner) with her unexpected photo bomber. Picture by Jayde Creative Co Photography.
Bride Claudia Simounds (nee Kuerschner) with her unexpected photo bomber. Picture by Jayde Creative Co Photography.

When it comes to the big day anything can happen - even being upstaged by an emu-sing photo bomber.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Samantha Townsend

Samantha Townsend

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.