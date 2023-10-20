When it comes to the big day anything can happen - even being upstaged by an emu-sing photo bomber.
Outback bride Claudia Kuerschner and her newly married husband Mick Simounds pulled up to take some wedding photographs just outside Tibooburra when the unexpected visitor stepped into the frame.
It was just on 6.30pm as the sun was setting.
So they had the perfect light and backdrop for the photographs when a couple of emus walked up to see what was going on.
"All of of sudden two emus walked over and came towards us, and our photographer loved it and said let's jump on this opportunity," Claudia said.
"One stayed back and the other came up, I think this one was used to people as it hangs around town a fair bit and people feed it."
Mick and Claudia, respectively from Langhorns Creek, South Australia and Peak Hill Station, Milparinka, first met at the Tibooburra Rodeo in 2017.
"My sisters knew Mick and so I just saw him one day and he just caught my eye," Claudia said.
Four years later in February 2021, Mick proposed to Claudia on a hill overlooking her family station.
"That was really special," Claudia said.
They were supposed to get married last year about 12 months ago by the riverbank near Menindee but on the Thursday before the big day they got 74mm of rain.
"We were flooded out and no guests could come in," she said.
"So we decided to pick one of the driest spots in Australia, home, to get married because surely it wouldn't rain there."
The pair finally married on October 14 by Thomsons Creek at Tibooburra before holding the reception at the Tibooburra Hotel - the first event at the venue since it was rebuilt after it burned down.
The pair call home Broken Hill where Claudia works for Elders Insurance and Mick is a boilermaker.
The bride's parents are Lorraine and Luke Kuerschner of Peak Hill Station, Milparinka while the groom's parents are Tracey Simounds, Langhorns Creek, South Australia and Rob Simounds, Murray Bridge, South Australia.
The bridal party: Jamie Bonselaar (sister), Emma Kuerschner (sister), Lauren Simounds (Mick's sister), Emily Baxter (friend), Brydie Mannion (friend) and Nicole Fairly (friend).
The groomsmen: Luke Manual (best man), Jason Simounds (brother), Nathan Simounds (brother), Brett Bonselaar (brother-in-law), Adam Button (friend) and Tom Laity (friend).
Dress: Pronovias purchased from Jenny and Jerry's in Adelaide.
Earrings: Peggy & Twigg, Trangie.
Flowers: Botanik Floral Designs, Mildura
Make up: Mookup Artist, Adelaide Hills
Hair: Hair by Sarah Oates
Photographer: Jayde Creative Co Photography
