A housing shortage in Hughenden has forced a local business to seek council and ministerial approval to obtain residential blocks in town.
Hollimans Pty Ltd, owner of Viper Water Solutions in Hughenden, approached Flinders Shire Council expressing an interest in acquiring 22 residential blocks in town at the September 19 council meeting.
With a critical housing shortage in the region, Hollimans managing director Ben North advised that the business was in the process of scaling up its manufacturing operations and "stable, good quality housing was crucial for supporting this growth".
Hollimans provided proposed designs for new two and three bedroom transportable homes.
Twelve blocks were identified at Alyss and Hunter streets, however without the blocks being offered for sale by auction or tender, council is required to write to the government for a ministerial exemption to approve the transaction.
Flinders Shire Council mayor Jane McNamara said councillors unanimously agreed to apply for a ministerial exemption and council was enthusiastic about the proposal.
"This was an easy endorsement for council. There is currently no rentals available to my knowledge and anybody that is building a house, it's 18 months to two years wait for contractors and materials," Cr McNamara said.
"They own Hollimans Hardware (in Charters Towers) so they are in direct contact with suppliers.
"Council will submit a formal application to the Minister, in which we will explain what is the need for it, what is the demand, the availability of the accommodation in the town and how it'll benefit the town.
"So the good thing about this plan is it is lining up with everything they're looking for."
Chief executive officer Hari Boppudi said the paperwork was being finalised and would be lodged next week.
"It could take up to four weeks to get a response," Mr Boppudi said.
"It is a very straight forward proposal in my opinion, because all of north west and western Queensland are facing this issue."
Council is also implementing other housing initiatives including $5000 to build a house in town.
"We sold all those blocks of land we announced last year so some of those are in the process of getting their building approvals and getting up and running," Mr Boppudi said.
"We are offering up to $5000 for anyone that wants to build a house in the town or if anyone wants to renovate an old house and make it available for the market to rent.
"We've also submitted funding applications to build housing for council staff, because council is no different to any other employer in the region, we need housing for our staff.
"We are working to tackle the housing shortage in town."
