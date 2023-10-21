Celebrating the strong women of ag

International Day of Rural Women was celebrated last week during a week of turmoil in Australia's history.
Women too have had to fight for rights as a minority and respect for their roles in relationships, families, businesses, and society.
This day is also aligned with World Food Day. Globally, around 90 per cent of food is produced by women and in Australia, a significant percentage of food is also grown by women.
During this Year of Horticulture, we celebrate and advocate for women and are educating the broader industry and consumers about the important role of women in farming businesses. They manage staff, plant, harvest crops, and are involved in processing, distribution, and farm management.
Queensland horticulture, and agriculture more broadly, is rich in its strong women and the legacy of those pioneers who have gone before.
One such woman is Georgie Somerset, AgForce president who spoke at an International Rural Women's event in Bundaberg last week. Georgie is a proud farmer and community advocate for the rural sector and particularly women and the many roles we play including mother, wife, business manager and friend.
Georgie shone a light on the struggles women have at times with labels, leadership, influence, and change.
Some of her take home messages which resonated with women present were:
Georgie described her early agritourism advocacy work in the dustbowl that was Canberra in the 70's and also regaled stories of past strong rural women who paved the way and on whose shoulders we stand today.
It's on significant signpost days like this that we stop to reflect on what and who has gone before us and take these learnings to share with others and the next generation of rural women as we celebrate achievements and advocate for what is right and fair.
