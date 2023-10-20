North Queensland Register
Home/Newsletter Feed
Comment

EastAUSmilk to survey members on range of issues relevant to bobby calves

By Mike Smith and Kay Tommerup, Eastausmilk
October 21 2023 - 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bobby calves and dairy beef on the agenda
Bobby calves and dairy beef on the agenda

EastAUSmilk have been closely considering how best to assist farmers in managing the issues and opportunities around bobby calves and their unsaleability, having already raised this issue with the NSW, Queensland, and Commonwealth governments.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.