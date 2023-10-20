Bobby calves and dairy beef on the agenda

EastAUSmilk have been closely considering how best to assist farmers in managing the issues and opportunities around bobby calves and their unsaleability, having already raised this issue with the NSW, Queensland, and Commonwealth governments.
We recognise that properly addressing the issue will entail a multi-faceted approach.
EastAUSmilk is investigating a package of programs which would include training in the use of artificial insemination and sexed semen, incentives for dairy farmers to make the shift (some of the equipment can be quite expensive and sexed semen can be twice the cost of unsexed), and advocacy by government to dairy farmers of its uptake including defining the economic benefits.
Research into the optimal dairy beef breeds, considering geographic location and herd genetics, will help to ensure the program's longevity and success.
Farmers considering adopting sexed semen into their herd management system would have access to relevant data enabling a move to a more valuable and saleable animal.
Evaluation of alternative, more consistent markets, and how they could be established, will also be key to the success of the program.
However, before embarking on a comprehensive program such as this, we must be sure we're working with facts.
EastAUSmilk is looking to survey our members to collect a range of relevant information including the extent to which they produce bobby calves, use artificial insemination, and use sexed semen.
This data will also provide further evidence on the current roadblocks preventing the uptake of dairy beef, and the option of using artificial insemination and sexed semen.
EastAUSmilk is committed to providing leadership and innovative thinking to allow dairy farmers to take the lead in finding and managing sustainable solutions to this issue.
