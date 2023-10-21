The image of people without a voice, struggling to be heard in a world that has a stereotyped image of you - so often over the last couple of months I've thought of the many times I've heard that over the years describing the rural community.
I know how frustrating it is to see images of producers chewing stalks of grass, defining them as uneducated simpletons, despite the volumes of stories written showing how progressive, agenda-addressing and imaginative they are.
I've really wished we could have kept that in mind as the referendum campaign unfolded.
Just imagine if the eyes of Australia were on you, talking about you as if you were a commodity, deciding your worth - it would be bloody awful.
I've been talking to family and friends in the NT, who also found the whole Voice situation dehumanising and humiliating for people they work alongside up there.
Asked what the weekend's results mean for them, they say, "We're just going to keep trying to close the gap Sal, that's what it's all about".
They're the ones who see what statistics such as Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander life expectancy of 10 years less than for non-Indigenous Australians means on the ground - the infant mortality, the incarceration, and the terrible health outcomes.
That's what was at stake, what we are trying to fix, but the government got its way of doing it wrong.
Any idea that uses a paternalistic top-down approach - we know best - with ears closed to what people are saying, was bound to fail.
That's where I saw the referendum crash and burn early. When Prime Minister Anthony Albanese refused to listen to concerns raised by the Nationals, it lost its bipartisan support and was bound to fail.
There was lots not to like over the last few months, from all quarters.
I've had placards waved in my face from people close to me, I've had people tell me Aborigines have only been here 5000 years - that's still 3000 years before Jesus was alive - as if that's some sort of disenfranchisement, and others have told me that smoking ceremonies hurt the lungs of babies.
I was just as appalled when one of my own company's columnists put out an opinion piece titled 'Not all no voters are deplorables'.
The unspoken end to the sentence is 'just the majority'. The author might not have meant to, but that sort of viewpoint immediately closes ears and minds, by signalling that their opinion is baseless.
He did make a good point though - people don't trust a blank cheque. Let me expand on that a bit - they don't trust blank cheques from the government.
In the government's words: "After the referendum, there will be a process with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities, the Parliament and the broader public to settle the Voice design."
What the heck does that entail? It's a moot question because the yes case was defeated resoundingly, but the process has to be laid out for future success.
The rest of Australia wants to give the country's first inhabitants constitutional recognition. We have to make that happen, somehow, but we also have to close this gap.
Nationals leader David Littleproud says representative bodies such as ATSIC didn't help the dollars hit the ground where they were needed - so what will do the trick?
- Sally Gall, North Queensland Register senior journalist
Talk of the Town is a weekly opinion piece written by ACM journalists. The thoughts expressed are their own.
