When it came to the kitchen Jasmine Stewart had no clue, yet at 19, she packed up her bags and moved 4000 kilometres from Moree to Flora Valley, WA, to become a station cook.
Some might call her crazy, and in the beginning Jasmine admits she had no idea what she was getting herself into, but three years on it was the best decision she's ever made.
"When I finished high school I knew university wasn't for me so I planned to move to Canada and live there for two years," Jasmine said.
"But COVID-19 hit two weeks before I was meant to fly out of Australia, so that dream came crashing down.
"I stayed in Moree and worked in a cafe when Claudia Hiscox, a friend who was living up north, told me I should make the move."
That night, Jasmine went home and applied for more than 15 jobs not expecting to hear back.
"The next day the station I'm at now called me and offered me a job so I just took it," she said.
"I remember sitting down on the lounge with my mum in February 2021 and telling her that I was moving to Western Australia.
"She thought I was going in 2022 until I said that I started in a week.
"Next thing I know I'm bulk buying toiletries at Woolworths because I'm moving to a station in the middle of nowhere."
Before long, Jasmine packed her life into a two-wheel drive car and set off on the five day trip to Flora Valley.
"When I drove up here, they had just had one of the biggest wet seasons so there was a lot of road damage, and yet here I was in my little car," Jasmine said.
"Once you go through Halls Creek it is another 130km to the station and the managers told me it would probably take three hours to get there and I laughed because I'm not a bad driver...it took me three and a half hours.
"Two hours in I looked down and realised I had only gone 60km, it was the roughest road I have ever seen in my entire life.
"I thought to myself, oh my god what am I doing, and if my mum was still with me I probably would have turned around and gone home but I told them I was coming so I just kept driving."
The first couple of months on the job was hard for Jasmine, especially the isolation.
"I knew no one for 2000km and if something happened to me my family was at least three full days of driving away," she said.
"My parents were coming to visit in June so I planned to tell my boss that I was going to see them and just pack up and leave.
"But in April my boss went into town for the local campdraft and rodeo meeting and put me down as the assistant secretary because no one else put their hand up.
"I remember being on the verge of crying and then I asked what a campdraft was."
With the Kimberly Stampede Campdraft near Halls Creek planned for July, Jasmine knew she couldn't leave the station, she had to stick it out.
"I had three months to figure out how to run a campdraft and I just thought how am I going to do this," she said.
"I was 19 and the secretary before me had done it for 20 years, so essentially my whole life, and no one knew who I was.
"But by the time the campdraft came around, I loved it, and as soon as it was over I was already thinking about next year's event.
"My whole love for the remoteness changed, it went from I don't know who these people are to god I love these people."
Jasmine was one of a handful of people on the station who didn't grow up on the land.
"I was thrown in with people who grew up around large scale farming and cattle but that wasn't me," she said.
"When I first went down to the yards I'd always take my camera so I had something that I knew how to do to help take the pressure off.
"If I was taking photos, it wasn't expected that I knew what I was doing.
"It almost distracted me from the fact that I had no idea what was going on.
"I already loved photography but soon it became my identity, I was Jaz, the girl who takes photos."
Photography quickly became a way for Jasmine to share not only her adventures with her family, but also what life working up north is like on social media.
"I've found that not many people have any idea of the actual day to day lives that we live up here, and even I didn't realise when I first applied for jobs but I want to help change that," she said.
"If people knew that this is a possibility and how easily accessible it is, just think how many more people we could get up here who want to build a career out of it."
For a cook who googled how to make a stew in a slow cooker her first night on the job, Jasmine has achieved so much in her time up north, and doesn't plan to leave anytime soon.
She has become an advocate for the agricultural industry who with one photograph at a time hopes to change the perspective of life on a station.
"If you had told me in year 12 that this is where I'd be today I would have shaken my head and said who are you kidding."
