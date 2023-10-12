What these five farmers think of the Voice to Parliament

Australians will officially head to the polling booths on Saturday to cast their vote in the referendum.
Queensland Country Life asked its readers what was influencing their vote in the Voice to Parliament.
John Creedon Leajon Park, Middlemount, planned to vote no and felt a yes vote would be the wrong direction for the nation.
"I think it's racist and it's just going to divide the nation because it's putting a certain heritage of people ahead of another one and gives an unfair advantage," he said.
He thought the advantage came from the fact one group of people would have the ability to influence decision-makers over other groups of Australians based on race.
"There is already a strong representation in parliament by Indigenous representatives who were elected and they should be trying to influence decisions through that," he said.
Mr Creedon was concerned about the lack of transparency when it came to how representatives to the Voice to Parliament would be elected.
"We all vote for our representatives, but these people could already have a foot in the door before it even starts," he said.
He thought the public has had enough time to make a decision on how to vote.
"Hopefully enough people will see common sense in it."
Emma-Leigh Dunn of Somerton Grazing, St Lawrence, remained undecided, but was leaning towards yes.
She believed there was a huge disparity that needed to be addressed between Indigenous people living in metropolitan areas and those in regional and remote communities.
"They need to make sure what whatever comes out of this, it needs to really be on the ground for the people who need it, not just for the loudest ones," she said.
Ms Dunn thought having voices from different communities would be the right approach.
At the same time, she questioned why it needed to get this far when there were already Indigenous representatives in parliament.
"It it a government thing? Is it a representatives thing? Is there something going on that they're not meeting in the middle? If it's not working, how is it going to change?"
Ms Dunn thought having voices from different communities would be the right approach.
At the same time, she questioned why it needed to get this far when there were already Indigenous representatives in parliament.
"A Voice to Parliament is a great thing in theory but we've already got spokespersons there and a huge political Indigenous representation that should be able to speak, why are they not speaking or being heard?" she said.
She wanted more transparency.
"I want more honesty about what's actually going to be in the Voice and what's going to change," she said.
Robert Denman of Etowri, Mackay, will be voting no and thought the Voice would divide the nation.
"I believe we are all Australians together and we should treat one another equally, I can't believe the division that's come into this country," he said.
He was sceptical that if the Voice was to get through, it would likely benefit those "at the top", rather than the people in the ground who really needed the support.
"I've spent a lot of time in this country, I'm pretty old and I know what it's like and I really think if it goes through it will divide the country, if we want division, this is the way to do it."
He was skeptical if the Voice was to get through, it would likely benefit those "at the top", rather than the people on the ground who really needed the support.
"I've spent a lot of time in this country, I'm pretty old and I know what it's like and I really think if it goes through it will divide the country, if we want division, this is the way to do it," he said.
He also disagreed with the practice of a Welcome to Country or Acknowledgement of Country.
He thought people felt rushed to make a decision and a majority of people were not informed enough about the possible outcomes.
David Harch of Danarla at Wondai was sitting on the fence, seeing points from both sides.
"It's a bit frustrating that it's become so political, I think there's a lot of people who want to make their mind up without the pressure from the left or right wing," he said.
"I think deep down we all want Aboriginal people to be looked after."
He thought there needed to be a more balanced approach and better communication about the issue, rather than rushing people into the vote without proper time to examine the argument from all sides.
"People are feeling pressured that they've got to vote either way to keep everyone happy," he said.
"I think if there would have been more information about it earlier in the piece, I think the community, government, and all concerned would have had a better grip on the situation."
Mr Harch said his approach was informed by his upbringing, having grown up near Cherbourg, a community of displaced people and traditional owners.
He also worked on a stock camp with Indigenous men at Cresswell Downs Station in the Northern Territory and said he learnt a lot from those men and developed a deep respect for Indigenous people.
George Bartolo of Carringyah Park Brahmans, Nebo, who planned to vote no, said his opinion had been influenced by Indigenous speakers such as Senator Jacinta Price and former politician and businessman Warren Mundine.
"They talk just so much common sense," Mr Bartolo said.
He questioned the financial backing behind the yes campaign.
"It's supposed to be people's opinion but you're not really hearing from every day people, the yes campaign is being pushed by big corporations and banks - why on earth would they throw so much support behind it?"
"If my bank supported the voice I would ask them why they're fighting against us, not with us," he said.
He thought more needed to be done to support Indigenous people, such as creating opportunities better job access in remote or regional communities.
His opinion was informed by Indigenous people he knew, including stockmen he had worked with.
"If you talk to those people, they don't want this, they don't want a divided nation," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.