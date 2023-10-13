Travelling to different parts of the state recently and talking to a range of producers, I've been impressed by the farming community's willingness to share information and ideas.
At a recent field day organised by Burnett Catchment Care and Monto graziers, about 20 farmers got together to discuss ways on how they could improve their soils and pastures. There was a spirit of camaraderie among them and an eagerness to learn how they could all benefit from adopting new ways to reduce input costs.
And, I think it's this collegiate attitude that's not only impressive to an outsider, but is what sustains them when the seasons don't pan out as they'd like and circumstances beyond their control such as interest rate hikes take its toll.
On television recently, I saw a cattleman at a livestock sale down south being interviewed and without hesitation he said he would survive the drought and current low commodity prices. But what he found difficult to accept was that lower cattle prices were not being reflected in lower beef prices at supermarkets. I think what he found particularly galling was the fact not only were these major supermarkets not passing on lower commodity prices to consumers and making massive profits, but that they could afford to be generous without going broke.
Clearly, the issue of retail prices for fresh food and what primary producers get is inequitable in every way. But this "profit before people" attitude is also evident in organisations such as major banks which could absorb some of the Reserve Banks' interest rate rises, but don't because it's all about profits, huge profits.
And, this brings me to my suggestion that maybe some of these large business conglomerations could follow the example set by farmers who, when times get tough, pitch in and help each other.
From where I sit, the vast majority of farmers I've met do not begrudge helping their colleagues on the land and work co-operatively rather than competitively to ensure the whole sector prospers.
I realise large companies have shareholders to answer to, but shareholders, in a lot of cases these days, want companies to deliver more than just profits. They want companies to have a social conscience, be environmentally aware, carbon neutral, accountable and transparent. So I'm hopeful shareholders will start to question why these organisations are making huge profits and paying their executives obscene bonuses when farmers who produce the clean, green fresh food we all enjoy are struggling to break even and, in some cases, bleeding out slowly.
On a completely different subject, it was great to catch up with world champion bull rider Troy Dunn and his wife, Jackie, at their property near Bloomsbury, north of Mackay. While he's no longer in the limelight riding bulls, Troy is still involved with the sport through his schools and occasional judging at PBR Australia rodeos.
To this day, no other Australian has been able to match the success he enjoyed at his peak so it is good to see those achievements will finally be recognised when he is inducted in to the Australian Rodeo Heritage Centre Hall of Fame on October 25 in Warwick.
The recognition comes 25 years after Troy won the PBR World Champion title in America and two years after he was inducted into the Bull Riders Hall of Fame in Fort Worth, Texas, so you could say, it's long overdue.
- Judith Maizey, North Queensland Register journalist.
