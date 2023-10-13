On television recently, I saw a cattleman at a livestock sale down south being interviewed and without hesitation he said he would survive the drought and current low commodity prices. But what he found difficult to accept was that lower cattle prices were not being reflected in lower beef prices at supermarkets. I think what he found particularly galling was the fact not only were these major supermarkets not passing on lower commodity prices to consumers and making massive profits, but that they could afford to be generous without going broke.