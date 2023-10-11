Yearling heifers reach 180c at Mareeba

Mareeba combined agents yarded a total of 731 cattle on Tuesday.
The prime cattle consisted of 27 bullocks, 18 bulls and 16 cows. Store cattle consisted of 59 steers, 150 heifers, 95 cows and 359 mickeys.
Agents said the sale consisted of a limited number of prime cattle to quote on. Large runs of northern type store cattle were on offer that sold to local and southern buyers.
The yarding was drawn from Kowanyama, Aurukun, Mt Garnet, Einasleigh and local and coastal areas.
Steers and bullocks 400-600kg sold to 204c and averaged 136c. Cows 400-500kg made 112c and averaged 85c, cows 500-600kg reached 102c, averaging 102c and cows over 600kg made 110c, averaging 110c. Bulls 500-650kg made 154c and averaged 90c, while bulls over 650kg reached 164c to average 164c.
Yearling steers under 200kg reached 156c to average 154c, yearling steers 200 - 300kg sold to 174c, averaging 119c.
Steers 200 - 300kg sold to 170c, averaging 113c, steers 300 - 400kg topped at 146c and averaged 110c.
Yearling heifers under 200kg topped at 180c and averaged 120c, yearling heifers 200 - 300kg sold to 100c, averaging 100c.
Heifers under 300kg topped at 150c and averaged 102c.
Cows under 300kg made 134c, average 106c, and cows 300-400kg reached 134c, average 73c.
Bulls under 200kg reached 196c, average 138c, bulls 200-300kg made 210c, average 100c, and bulls 300-500kg reached 138c, average 71c.
